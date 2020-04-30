Maumelle teen asks family, friends to give back to community instead of birthday gifts

MAUMELLE, Ark. – One central Arkansas teen is asking friends, family members, and neighbors to forgo the gifts for this birthday this year and instead help give back to the community.

John Robert Bateman from Maumelle is celebrating his 15th birthday by collecting and donating food to the Arkansas Food Bank.

Word traveled fast throughout his neighborhood even making it to the Maumelle police department who came out and helped celebrate the teen with a birthday parade.

Bateman says he did it because he realized just how fortunate he is.

“I was eating dinner with my family and I was realizing that not everybody has this and not everybody gets to eat and do this every day and every night. So I was just thinking it’s just a wonderful idea to do this for others,” said Bateman.

The Maumelle police are giving special birthday parades for those in the community to help spread joy and promote those who are staying indoors.