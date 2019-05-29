Maumelle preps for Arkansas River flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maumelle Parks and Recreation photo via Facebook [ + - ] Video

MAUMELLE, Ark. - Sandbagging efforts got some helping hands on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Baptist Prep football team skipped practice and picked up shovels to help out.

Arkansas River flooding has been reported near the Maumelle Country Club, where part of the golf course is underwater.

The City of Maumelle posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it's closely monitoring the potential flooding event.

"Although we are hopeful that no houses will take on water, we are preparing for all possibilities. Earlier today the Mayor met with representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works & Street Department, and Maumelle Floodplain Management to solidify plans for various flooding scenarios," the post stated.

The Maumelle Parks and Recreation Department has posted on Facebook that The Park on the River recreation area and boat launch ramp is closed until further notice. Waters began to rise early Tuesday morning and by the afternoon, the river had completely engulfed the parking lot and lawn at the bottom of the hill behind the event venue. Access gates to the property are closed and will remain so until the river level returns to normal.

The Maumelle Police Department was going door-to-door to houses believed most susceptible to flooding.

Sandbags are available to the homes most in need by calling Public Works at 851-2812.