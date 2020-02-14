Maumelle police warn community about Social Security phone scams

1  of  2
Local News
MAUMELLE, Ark. — The Maumelle Police department released a statement today regarding Social Security phone scams in the area.

Telephone scammers pretend to be government employees. They may threaten you and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action.

If you receive a suspicious call you should:

  • Hang up
  • Do not give them money or personal information
  • Report the scam to oig.ssa.gov

What to look out for:

  • The caller will say there is a problem with your Social Security number or account
  • Scammers pretend they’re from Social Security or another government agency.
  • Caller ID or documents sent by email may look official but they are not
  • Any call asking you to pay a fine or debt with retail gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or pre-paid debit cards
  • Callers threaten you with arrest or other legal action

Social Security may call you in some situations, but they will never:

  • Threaten you
  • Suspend your Social Security Number
  • Demand immediate payment from you
  • Require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer

Protect yourself and your friends and family. If you receive a questionable call, just hang up and report the call.

You can learn more about this at oig.ssa.gov.

