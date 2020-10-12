Maumelle police searching for woman accused of taking clothes from laundromat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Maumelle police are looking for a woman they say has been taking clothes from a local laundromat.

Police say she took several loads of laundry that did not belong to her from the Coin Wash Laundry on September 25.

If you know who the woman might be, call the Maumelle Police Department.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories