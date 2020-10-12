Maumelle police searching for woman accused of taking clothes from laundromat

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Maumelle police are looking for a woman they say has been taking clothes from a local laundromat.
Police say she took several loads of laundry that did not belong to her from the Coin Wash Laundry on September 25.
If you know who the woman might be, call the Maumelle Police Department.
