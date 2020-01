MAUMELLE, Ark. – An ATM skimmer investigation is underway for the Maumelle Police Department.

The agency has released photos (see one above and two below) of a suspect via social media.

The Wednesday afternoon post asks for help in identifying the man seen in the photos.

“He is wanted in connection with a ATM skimmer tool,” the post reads.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Justin Woods at (501) 851-1337 ext. 114 (you can remain anonymous).