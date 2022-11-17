MAUMELLE, Ark. – The Maumelle Police Department are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Maumelle police say that Glen Slobig, 78, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Club Manor Drive in Maumelle.

Slobig is described as a white male that is 5’ 8” tall and roughly 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a black jacket, jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Police say Slobig is also believed to be driving a red 2012 Chevy Sonic with the license plate 488ZVK.

Arkansas State Police have put out a Silver Alert for Slobig.

Police ask that if you see Slobig, call the Maumelle Police Department at (501) 851-1337.