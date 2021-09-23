Maumelle man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant on Little Rock flight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Maumelle man entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to assaulting a flight attendant back in February of 2020.

A federal grand jury indicted 40-year-old Leon Anderson on October 6, 2020 with one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to superseding information charging him with one count of interference with a flight attendant.

Anderson was a passenger on a PSA Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Little Rock in February of 2020, when just before takeoff he allegedly grabbed the leg of a flight attendant. After apologizing he reportedly continued to touch the flight attendant in a sexual manner while also making inappropriate, sexual comments.

The flight attendant notified the captain, who then contacted law enforcement.

The case was then investigated by the FBI.

United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr. will sentence Anderson at a later date.

Anderson could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.