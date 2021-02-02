Maumelle man dies in Pulaski County highway shooting following chase

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Arkansas State Police say a Maumelle man is dead after a shooting Monday night that followed a chase along Arkansas Highway 367 south of Little Rock.

According to a release sent Tuesday by state police, Jermaine Kelly, 26, was shot and later died.

Investigators say the shooting incident began south of 65th Street.

The driver told ASP someone inside a vehicle that was following his car began shooting at him and Kelly near the 11500 block of Highway 367 and continued to shoot for several hundred feet as both vehicles headed south into rural Pulaski County.

The driver noted after the second vehicle drove off, he noticed Kelly was wounded and called for help.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.