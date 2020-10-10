Maumelle High School will continue virtual instruction

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle High School will continue virtual instruction for all students next week, October 12 – October 16. Classes will resume with onsite instruction on Monday, October 19, 2020.

At this time Maumelle High School says they are not aware of any additional positive COVID-19 cases.

They say there are still a substantial number of students and staff under quarantine who were identified as probable close contacts.

All teachers will communicate with students through Schoology, and a 5-day meal box will be
available for pick up Monday between 9am – 1pm at the high school at the back door by the cafeteria.

They strongly encourage all students to avoid group activities outside of school and continue to wear
proper PPE.

