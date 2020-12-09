Maumelle High School senior selected as 2021 Coca-Cola Scholarship Semifinalist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Maumelle High School senior has been announced as a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.

Jada Simpson is one of just 1,609 students selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country.

To see a list of more Arkansas Semifinalists click here.

Coca-Cola Scholars are exceptional students who are dedicated to leadership, service, and action to impact others. 150 high school seniors are selected each year to receive a $20,000 scholarship. Scholarships are also available for current students at two-year community colleges.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides scholarships and experiences to students across the country who excel academically and want to make a difference in the world.