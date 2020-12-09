Maumelle High School senior selected as 2021 Coca-Cola Scholarship Semifinalist

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Maumelle High School senior has been announced as a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.

Jada Simpson is one of just 1,609 students selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country.

To see a list of more Arkansas Semifinalists click here.

Coca-Cola Scholars are exceptional students who are dedicated to leadership, service, and action to impact others. 150 high school seniors are selected each year to receive a $20,000 scholarship. Scholarships are also available for current students at two-year community colleges.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides scholarships and experiences to students across the country who excel academically and want to make a difference in the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories