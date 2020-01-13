Maumelle grocery cashier reaches out to customers with sign language

MAUMELLE, Ark.- A local Kroger cashier is using her disability as in inspiration to help others.

Heidi Courtway is 20 years old and has had a hearing impairment since she was a toddler.

When her parents discovered it, she was fitted for hearing aids and has worn them ever since. She learned sign language but can hear well enough with her hearing aids that she does not really utilize it.

But recently she realized the tool of sign language could help her customers at the grocery store.

Courtway has been enouraging the hearing impaired to come through her lane at checkout. She knows most of the basics, so she can communicate with those who need sign language.

She has also taught some of her co-workers how to communicate in sign as well.

