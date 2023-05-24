MAUMELLE, Ark. – A group of Cub Scouts is earning badges while creating a rain garden in Maumelle.

The rain garden is located at Lake Willastein and will help with stormwater issues from run-off surfaces like roofs, driveways and lawns.

Wolf Den Three got their hands dirty helping to dig and put in plants like shrubs and flowers, which will soak up the water.

“We’re hoping to help, in the city of Maumelle, to put more of these around and working with developers and working with residents to understand these strategies better so they can put them in, even at their home,” Maumelle Planning and Permits Director Scott Grummer said. “I have one at my home just right around the corner.

This will be one of two gardens to address drainage problems and filter the water.