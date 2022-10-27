MAUMELLE, Ark. – The city of Maumelle invited everyone to join in remembering the community’s beloved mascot, Romeo the Swan, on Thursday evening.

“Romeo” was a swan that inhabited Lake Valencia in Maumelle. Many in the community would regularly see Romeo and would sometimes have to rescue the swan from being tangled in fishing line or hooks.

After Romeo’s passing last Monday, Maumelle city officials announced on Facebook that they would hold a “Romeo Day” celebration to honor the swan.

Maumelle citizens flocked to Facebook to show their appreciation for Romeo, as they felt he was the mascot of their city.

The celebration for Romeo was held at Lake Valencia Thursday evening. A plaque was placed there in his honor with the mayor speaking on how the swan brought the community together.

The city also announced that Oct. 27 would be known as Romeo Day.