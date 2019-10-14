Maumelle church helps keep kids full and focused

MAUMELLE, Ark. – A Central Arkansas church has started a new mission to make sure kids stay fed.

They make snack bags and give them to the elementary school across the street.

Pine Forest Elementary puts the snack bags in the backpacks of kids who need them every Friday. The bags contain things like granola bars and oatmeal.

“It helps them to not have that worry and concern and it helps them to focus more and be better prepared for school,” said FUMC organizer Kayla Tullos.

Tullos said her church saw a need in the community and is committed to filling it. The school has the ability to feed the kids breakfast and lunch but the bags help fill the gaps when the kids leave school.

“It’s keeping so that they are not hungry. So they can just focus on being a kid. So shouldn’t have to worry about the little things,” said school counselor Laura Turner.

Turner went on to say the Maumelle community is always willing to lend a helping hand to schools in the district.

The church hopes to expand the program and help as many kids in their community as possible. If you are interested in donating you can call the church at (501) 851-2377, or swing by 1201 Edgewood Drive and drop off items.