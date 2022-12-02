MAUMELLE, Ark. – A Maumelle Charter Middle School teacher was killed in a deadly car crash earlier this month was laid to rest Thursday evening.

Anna Beth Rose was just 23 years old.

Her mother, Angel Duncan says anna’s life was centered around love, especially in the classroom while teaching her students.

On November 19th, Anna Rose died following a car collision in Jacksonville.

“As much as it hurts, we know that she ran into the arms of Jesus,” said Duncan.

Rose taught the 4th grade at Maumelle Charter Middle School. Duncan says her daughter has loved kids since she was a child.

She says Rose had only been teaching at Maumelle Charter since August.

“To know that she touched so many kids in this short amount of time, that’s a blessing.”

Principal Paula Newton released a statement saying quote:

“Anna was a dedicated and passionate member of the Maumelle Charter Middle School fourth-grade teaching staff. She always went above and beyond to ensure that every student she came in contact with felt loved and supported, as well as her work family and teaching team. She was loved by students and teachers alike and was a light in any room she was in. Mrs. Rose will be dearly missed, and we look to honor her through continued compassionate teaching and a love for our students.“

Anna left behind a 14-month-old baby named Paisley.

After impacting so many lives while living, Duncan says she did so even in death.

Anna was an organ donor and her mom says she donated five of her organs.

“That gave me some comfort knowing that somebody else is going to live and Anna Beth would have wanted it that way.”

On top of being a teacher, mother and daughter; Anna was a wife, big sister, and athlete. All these things brought her joy.

“She had a smile that could light up the room “