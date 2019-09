Junior quarterback Nick Starkel lead the Razorbacks past Colorado State breaking open a close game in the 4th quarter with a touchdown pass to Cheyenne O'Grady as the Hogs moved to 2-1 on the season.

The game started off with a bang as it didn't take long for the Rams to show off their offense. Marvin Kinsey Jr. found a hole in the right side of the Hogs' defense and raced 75 yards for a quick 7-0 CSU lead with the point after.