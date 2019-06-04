Local News

Matilda the Musical at LR's Studio Theatre

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:10 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - On stage at a local theatre this month is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

It's the Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical and it's being performed at The Studio Theatre.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. 

The show is packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Click here for more information.

