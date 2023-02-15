LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was 25 teams testing their knowledge in Little Rock as the mathematics competition heated up Wednesday night.

The competition called “Mathletes” was created by Carver Magnet Elementary math teacher Jason Crader to prepare his students for benchmark exams.

Mathletes started 18 years ago and have since been opened to all Little Rock School District schools.

The competition between third and fourth graders took place at Henderson Teaching and Learning Center on Barrow Road.

“We let kids shine in sports, we let kids shine in the arts,” Crader said. “This gives kids who are gifted in mathematics a chance to shine.”

Wednesday’s winners are on team two from Roberts Elementary.