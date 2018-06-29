Master Plan puts City Park Upgrades into Action Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It may be hot outside, but the heat doesn't have everyone scattering inside to keep cool. Kids and camps are out taking full advantage of Capital City parks this summer.

But visitors say some parks could use a little TLC.

Learn about the master plan to put that idea into action.

"They give me energy," says Derrick Martin.

Derrick Martin helps out at the Bullock Temple Church Summer Camp.

"Just a place for kids to go while their parents work," says Martin.

And Little Rock parks are a weekly hot spot.

"They like swinging and just running around," says Martin.

So to hear they could soon get an upgrade higher than money bars is exciting.

"All parks could definitely be upgraded," says Martin.

Twenty years ago was the last time a master parks plan was designed.

So the parks department designed a survey with 50 questions, asking for the community's input to make one great park system.

"It gives us a guiding document to plan and implement facilities and programs and provide what the citizens want," says John Eckart.

With dozens of parks across the Capital City, John Ekhart, Director of Parks and Rec says this is needed.

"Having the ability to go out and be active to go for a walk play basketball take your kids to the playground its a basic cornerstone quality of life," says John Eckart.

A survey online is one way the Parks and Rec Department plan to get your feedback to improve the parks.

There's questions on it like:

"What are the three parks you and your family visit most often?" And, "what prevents you from visiting a park?"

"Putting a lot of effort and time and man power to making sure what we have is quality," says John Eckart.

Derrick says this plan is a great idea.

"They definitely would get more people involved and outside," says Martin.

And just a few upgrades would help the city and these campers a lot.