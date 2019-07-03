Master Bike Trail Plans in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Two wheels instead of four is a big push across the Natural State, and in central Arkansas, the City of Conway wants to make possible for you to ditch the car and rely on your bike.

Officials hope down the road, you can make it all the way to Little Rock via bike.

A massive trail system is in the works in the City of Conway, and are hoping the master plan will have everyone grabbing their helmets.

“There is commuters, there is road bikers, there is mountain bikers, there is families that ride,” says Erik Lemon, who owns The Ride.

A big idea is spinning in Conway.

“It allows you to really begin to look at the bicycle as what it is, a form of transportation,” Lemon says.

For Lemon, he prefers two wheels instead of four, and the City of Conway is starting to hop on board as well.

“I think the residents of the city are very excited to see that Conway is making a priority to expand our bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” says Levi Hill with Conway Planning and Development.

Small bike lane projects can be seen in the works throughout the city.

“The city’s goal is to create a connected, safe, accessible bike system and trail system throughout the entire city that can be accessed by all residents and connects key points throughout the city,” Hill explains.

For the trails within the city, it’s a 10 to 15-year plan costing about $30 million that is set to be funded through grants and partnership, and tack on an extra $10 million to make their goal of a trail connecting Conway to Little Rock a reality.

“The City of Conway is definitely working with Metroplan or any other organization that would help achieve a regional connection from the City of Conway to the broader central Arkansas network,” Hill says.

So as the city gears up to get their big bike plans rolling, Lemon’s shop will stock up to keep the city’s two-wheel population growing.

“Do we have a long way to go?” Lemon asks. “Yeah, we do, but I think that mindset is what we really want to encourage.”

The next phase you will see is the extension of the Stone Dam Creek Trail to South Donaghey, then to South German.