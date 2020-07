WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite heroic efforts, firefighters could not stop flames from consuming a building that had stood in downtown Walnut Ridge for more than 125 years.

Scene currently in downtown Walnut Ridge.



The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. in this building located at the intersection of West Walnut and Northwest Front Streets, according to Mayor Charles Snapp.



