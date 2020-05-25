Mass Testing in Malvern, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village this week

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – The Healthy Connections Free Covid-19 Testing Pop-up tour will set up in Hot Spring and Garland counties this week.

The drive-through testing, which is available to anyone over 18-years-old, regardless of symptoms, will be in Malvern on Wednesday, May 27; Hot Springs Thursday, May 28; and Hot Springs Village on Friday, May 29. Testing will be offered each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no appointment necessary. Testing at the pop-up sites is at no cost to patients and insurance information is not collected.

Wednesday, May 27 – 900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Malvern (Teeter Plaza parking lot).

Thursday, May 28 – 3604 Central Avenue, Hot Springs (Healthy Connections clinic parking lot).

Friday, May 29 – 121 Cordoba Center Drive, Hot Springs Village (Century 21 parking lot).

Next week the Covid-19 mass testing tour will visit Little Rock, Arkadelphia, and Gurdon. Additional stops being scheduled for throughout west and central Arkansas through the end of July. Visit www.GetTestedFree.com for more information and the updated schedule.

These pop-up testing sites can test people 18-years-old and older. Children under 18 can be tested, along with anyone else, at any time at a Healthy Connections clinic. Call 888-710-8220 for clinic appointments at locations in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Mount Ida, Mena, and De Queen. Visit www.healthy-connections.org to find the location nearest to you.

Healthy Connections clinics are open, safe, healthy, and here for the communities they serve. The Healthy Connections community health network is a federally-qualified health center (FQHC). Healthy Connections and Evolve Behavioral Health both accept Medicaid, ARKids 1st, Medicare, and most private health insurance. There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Medicaid patients may be required to switch their primary care provider to Healthy Connections before they can be seen. Learn more about Healthy Connections at www.healthy-connections.org.