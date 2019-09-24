Mass flu vaccine clinic Thursday at Arkansas State Fair Grounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On September 26, 2019, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at the Arkansas State Fair Grounds Hall of Industry Building from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines will be provided at no charge. People should bring their insurance cards to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance or if their insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge. This clinic is part of the ADH’s yearly mass flu vaccine clinic effort, which involves mass vaccine clinics in every county. Information about clinics in other counties can be found at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza. Clinics began last week and continue through the beginning of November.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year and this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director for Immunizations at the ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

People of all ages can get the flu, but certain people are more likely to have serious health problems. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, the ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups get a vaccine, not only to protect themselves but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose their loved ones to the flu.

The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. Reasons to skip the flu vaccine include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. However, people with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.

The flu is easily spread through coughing and sneezing or by touching something with the virus on it, such as a door knob, and then touching the nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu, but the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.

For more information, go to www.healthy.arkansas.gov or www.flu.gov.