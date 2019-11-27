Marybeth Byrd has an army behind her, possible top 10 in front of her

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Marybeth Byrd knows the Byrd Watchers have her back, but we’re sure she has no reason to worry after leaving the voice coaches in awe after preforming the song “Stars.”

Now we hope America feels the same way and votes the Armorel Native to the next round of the voice.

Just a few months ago Marybeth was starting college at A-State.

So of course a watch party is happening here in Jonesboro, as Marybeth Byrd fans cross their fingers that their Arkansas star lives to see another round on the voice.

Last night the whole town of Armorel packed Marybeth’s highschool gym to watch her belt out “Stars” by Grace Potter.

Even the voice crews showed off and allowed her mom to introduce her daughter.

“It’s exciting just to know that people love to listen to her and love to hear what we have gotten to hear her whole life so it’s very exciting,” said Laurie Byrd Marybeth’s mother.

Tonight’s episode is different than last night it’s only an hour long and only one person goes home.

At 7 p.m. we find out if Mary Beth continues her journey on the voice. Tonight we will be watching and make sure to have the reaction at 10.