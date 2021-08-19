Marshall furniture store closing its doors after 74 years

MARSHALL, Ark. — Roten’s Furniture in Marshall has been closed for a few days, but not for reasons you may think – they were prepping for their final days.

Marshall, Arkansas is known for two things of working drive-in movie theater and Roton’s furniture store. Now Roton’s has serviced thousands of Arkansans over the years even the likes of Hank Williams Junior but after 74 years in business, he’s decided to hang it up.

Bob Roten has certainly put his time into Roten’s Furniture in Marshall, but he’s decided it is time to retire for health reasons.

“If we had a 40 hour work week I’ll probably work 65 years and my wife is probably worked 100 because she works seven days a week,” Roten said.

When he posted on Facebook that Thursday was going to be the first day of their going out of the business sale, he didn’t expect it to look like Black Friday.

“I was hoping we have a lot of folks but it’s more than I would’ve even dreamed,” Roten said.

Jeremy Holmes is one of the hundreds who came for the deals.

“Glider rocker chair and I’m looking for maybe a dining room table,” Holmes said.

She said she needs new furniture for a new house, but likes to trade in her couch fairly regularly.

Holmes is sad the store is closing since she said she loves the people who work there, many for over 20 years, and it feels like Marshall is losing an icon.

He said they will be open until all their inventory is gone which he guesses will be three to four months.

“As the old saying goes there’s more to life than work you know and we don’t know how long we got so we’re ready to get out and do some things,” Roten said.