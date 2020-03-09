Marion County man arrested after allegedly using child’s identity who died in 1949

MARION COUNTY, Ark. — A local man was arrested after he allegedly was using an identity of a child who died in 1949.

Joseph Page Todd, 60, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Federal Agents after an investigation was conducted concerning the fraudulent use of a deceased child’s identity.

Todd came to the Marion area in 1995 and has gone by the identity of Kenny Don Fagan since.

Kenny Don Fagan was a child born on April 25, 1949 but died on May 12, 1949 just 17 days later.

Investigators were contacted by the Oklahoma Department of Health Vital Records Department, where they learned of suspicious activity when Todd called them asking for a birth certificate.

During Todd’s time as Fagan, he purchased property, vehicles and drew a social security check under the identity.

Todd is facing six counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, four counts of Financial Identity Fraud, and one count of Perjury, all Class “C” Felonies. Additionally, Todd was charged with two counts of Non-Financial Identity Fraud and six counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit or Debit Card, both Class “D” Felonies.

Todd is currently incarcerated in the Marion County Jail Facility in lieu of a $100,000 Bond.

