Marine Expo to be held January 29-31 with COVID-19 guidelines in place

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 39th Annual Arkansas Marine Expo will take place January 29-31, 2021, at the Statehouse Convention Center with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Event organizers say boating is in this year in lieu of family vacations and other activities canceled by the pandemic.

Marine Expo Producer Ken Griffey says health and safety are a priority and the show will adhere to all COVID-19, CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

All attendees must wear a mask.

“Promoting the upcoming boating season for families is the goal so whether consumers attend the boat show in person or visit one of our participating boat dealers at their local dealership the goal is to introduce what’s new in boating for 2021,” Griffey said. “Arkansans has discovered during this difficult time that the Natural State offers many wonderful options for family getaways with its many area lakes, rivers, and campgrounds.”

This year’s expo will show nearly 200 boats, including bass boats, ski-boats, wakeboard boats, duck boats, party barges and personal watercraft, along with discount fishing tackle.

Event officials say exhibitors will be on hand to give information on area lakes, vacation destinations, as well as fishing and boating products.

“Manufacturers and local dealers deliver their best and newest boats showcasing the latest in electronic equipment, engines and gadgets for the upcoming boating season and offering boaters the best prices of the year,” stated Ken Griffey, Producer of Marine Expo.

Marine Expo attendees will have the opportunity to register to win a new, fully-loaded 2021 Bass Tracker Classic XL with a 50 horsepower Mercury motor and trailer that is valued at more than $14,000.

The hours for the expo are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit dgattractions.com.