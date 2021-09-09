Many remembering Little Rock City Board member Erma Hendrix after sudden passing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The sudden passing of Little Rock City Director Erma Hendrix has many in city government shook.

Those who served with her on the board said she was a fierce advocate and would always tell it as she saw it.

“We’re all experiencing and grieving right now,” Mayor Frank Scott Junior said, “She truly was a voice for the voiceless.”

City Director Antwan Phillips sat next to Hendrix in the board meetings and always said she would be cracking jokes during meetings. He said he was glad they had to wear masks because he would be caught laughing if they were not required.

“Whether you liked it or not she was going to stand up for what she believed in,” Phillips said.

But aside from the jokes, Phillips says her purpose for being there is something he will take to greater heart during his service on the board.

“91 years old, she didn’t have to be on the board and the only reason she was there was for the people,” he said.

Greg Henderson ran against Hendrix in the most recent election and he recalls the time there was a forum at Dunbar Middle School and Hendrix said she was going to ‘whip his butt’ in the election. He admits that’s exactly what she did but she reminded him that it was not personal.

Henderson said her passion is something the city will miss.

“If she was going to put energy behind it, she was going to give it every ounce of energy she had,” he said.

All three men today said the same thing about Hendrix. She will be hard nearly impossible to replace on the board and in the community.

“I think she’s irreplaceable in the community. I don’t think we’ll have anyone quite like her,” Henderson said.

“There’s no replacing Erma Hendrix and the impact she had on us individually or on the city as a whole,” Phillips aid.

Mayor Scott said Hendrix has sown the seeds of new leaders throughout Arkansas, not just Little Rock, but her impact in the capital city will be missed the most.

“We’re grateful for her service to our city and Little Rock is far better because of her service,” Mayor Scott said.