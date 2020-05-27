Many lawmakers upset with “Ready for Business” grants and PUA program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grants to help business and people who are self-employed stay afloat were big talkers at the capitol today, and not everything was good.

This morning the Arkansas Legislative Council heard testimony from the Commerce Department, specifically Secretary Mike Preston.

Many lawmakers were upset with the “Ready for Business” grants and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

Both have seen several problems since the rollout. That includes a cyber attack to the unemployment program.

Lawmakers also questioned why only a couple of hours notice was given before the business grants were rolled out.