RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas — Just after 1:00 this afternoon, a participant in a fishing tournament reported spotting a body in Lake Dardanelle.

Pope County Sheriff’s deputies responded and located the man’s body.

The body was removed by Pope County Office of Emergency Management.

The deceased man will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.

Arkansas Game and Fish and Russellville Police Department also assisted with the recovery.