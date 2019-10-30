Manhunt underway for suspect involved in shooting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Dog Tracking Team from the North Central Arkansas Department of Corrections have been searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting since 9:15 a.m.

The search is concentrated in an area near CR 502 in the Promise Land area, northwest Baxter County.

The suspect is Alton Bruce Cooke, 28, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 6 foot 3 inches, 210 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. this morning on highway 178 West in Midway. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and her male passenger, turned from Highway 5 North onto Highway 178.

The suspect, was driving a black 2010 GMC Sierra truck and intentionally rammed his vehicle into the victims vehicle. A short distance later the suspect rammed his vehicle a second time causing the victim to wreck in a yard near the Midway Post Office.

The suspect then fired multiple shots into the victims vehicle and fled the area. Both victims were injured from the gunshots and were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.

The suspects vehicle was found wrecked in the woods in that area, and a piece of clothing was believed to have been worn by the suspect was also found near a residence in that area.

Around noon today the search in the Promise Land area was scaled back. Several leads and numerous interviews have been conducted by investigators with a search warrant being executed on the suspect’s vehicle. The Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Absconder Team was contacted, and they are now assisting in the search for Cooke.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Alton Bruce Cook.

The charges are as listed:

Attempted First Degree Murder, 2-Counts Class Y Felony

Felon in Possession of a Firearm Class B Felony

Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Commit a Crime Class B Felony

Battery in the 1st Degree Class B Felony

Aggravated Assault, 4-Counts Class D Felony

The judge signing the warrant of arrest set the bond at $500,000.

Indications are the female victim and suspect had a past relationship.

No further information has been released at this time.