Man wanted for questioning in connection to Garland County homicide

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man they want to question about a homicide.

Garland County deputies say they would like to question Shane Goines, 29, in connection to a homicide.

According to a news release sent Friday, deputies were sent to the 300 block of Lost Creek Road for a call of a possible injured person Thursday night.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a man, later identified as Derrick Franklin.

Deputies say Goines is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, Goins could be driving a stolen black and yellow sports-type motorcycle with “Batman” logos on the sides.

If you know where Goines may be, call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660 or the Garland County Investigations Division at 501-622-3690.

LATEST POSTS: