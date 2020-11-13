Man wanted for questioning in connection to Garland County homicide

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man they want to question about a homicide.
Garland County deputies say they would like to question Shane Goines, 29, in connection to a homicide.
According to a news release sent Friday, deputies were sent to the 300 block of Lost Creek Road for a call of a possible injured person Thursday night.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a man, later identified as Derrick Franklin.
Deputies say Goines is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, Goins could be driving a stolen black and yellow sports-type motorcycle with “Batman” logos on the sides.
If you know where Goines may be, call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660 or the Garland County Investigations Division at 501-622-3690.
LATEST POSTS:
- Friday Evening Weather Update
- Road to runoff elections begins in Georgia with control of Senate at stake
- Franks Named To Unitas Golden Arm Top 15 Watch List
- Good News Matters: Central students score perfect on ACT
- Judge rules LRPD chief broke the law by withholding staffs’ personnel records from them