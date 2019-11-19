Man suffers wounds to both legs in Hot Springs shooting; police seek son as suspect

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police are looking for a man wanted in the shooting of his father in a Tuesday morning incident.

The Hot Springs Police Department says Mondraul Jernigan, Sr. suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs around 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Wahoo.

Police say the responding officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victim’s legs to stop the bleeding.

The man told officers that his son, Mondraul Jernigan Jr., shot him and left in a silver or dark gray car.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. There’s no further word on his condition.

Police say Mondraul Jernigan Jr., 21, faces charges of Domestic Battery in the First Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police advise anyone who sees Jernigan not to approach him but instead to call the HSPD.