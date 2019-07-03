Man shot in Little Rock

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man has suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on the city’s southwest side.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) was called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Doyle Springs Road.

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle, and there was another person inside.

Police say the victim was shot in the abdomen and lower back.

Little Rock Police described his condition as stable as he was being taken from the scene to the hospital.

Police say they’re working to get a description of the suspect.

