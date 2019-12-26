LR man stabbed to death in Bentonville, person of interest sought

UPDATE:
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News Release) — On December 26, 2019 at 9:05 AM, Officers responded to the area of 502 SE B Street regarding an adult male with multiple stab wounds.
Officers arrived and discovered an adult male deceased with multiple stab wounds in a grassy area near 502 SE B Street.
The suspect left on foot prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect is described as an adult black male last seen wearing a red jacket or top.
The victim has been identified as Keundra Allen, age 25, of Little Rock. The investigation is active and ongoing.
ORIGINAL:
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bentonville Police are investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of SE B Street that left one man dead.
Police received a call at 9:05 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing.
When police arrived on scene they found a man outside who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Gene Page with Bentonville Police.
Police are looking for an adult black male, possibly wearing a red jacket who took off on foot before police arrived, according to Page.
Page said the man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.
If you have any information about the deadly stabbing to contact Bentonville Police.
Stay with KNWA news as this is a developing story.