Man found stabbed multiple times in Little Rock yesterday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responded to a call about a stabbing around 9:45 a.m. yesterday, March 3.

Officers talked with a woman who stated she was driving by when she saw a man that appeared to need help.

Officers then found the man and observed he was wearing nothing but black leggings, and had several stab wounds on his torso.

Police say the man was hysterical and gave very little information during the initial report.

According to the report the man said that he was stabbed by a bald black man with fold teeth while they were in a vacant house somewhere east of 36th and Gilman Street.

MEMS responded to the scene and began to treat the man’s wounds.

MEMS were able to get the subject to identify himself as 31-year-old Allen Williams of Dallas Texas.

Williams was then taken by MEMS to Baptist Hospital where they discovered that he had a punctured and collapsed lung.

Before Williams was sedated he told officers that he met the man who stabbed him at the Raceway Gas Station the night before.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who saw people coming out of the location on Whitfield St.

This case is still under investigation. If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.