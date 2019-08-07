Man shot twice in Jonesboro, police search for teen suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. – An early morning shooting has a man injured and police in search of a suspect.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of French Street.

A Jonesboro Police Department (JPD) news release states that the shooting was one of two dispatch calls that came in about five minutes apart. The second call was a reported robbery.

Police say in the French St. incident that a teen boy had gone there to visit his girlfriend but a man confronted him and asked him to leave. The two fought before the boy left and walked to the 200 block of Gilbert Street.

That’s where the robbery was reported in which the victim told police that a teen boy had asked him for a ride home and told him to “bring a gun.” Once inside the car, the teen allegedly grabbed a gun from the driver, pointed it at him and then got out of the car and ran toward French Street.

When the boy returned to French Street, police say he confronted the man in the front yard and shot him in the arm. The man reportedly tried to run away and the teen allegedly fired more shots at him, striking him in the hip. The man was being treated at the hospital at last report. There’s no further word on his condition.