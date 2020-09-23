Man shot on Baseline Road in Little Rock Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 2020 already has proven to be a historic Atlantic Hurricane Season with many storms forming, so much so that the Greek alphabet was used for only the second time in history. Many storms have broken records for being the earliest on record for the letter storm to be used. Now, another record has been etched in history.

With nine tropical systems making landfall through September 22, 2020, the 2020 season is now tied for the most named storms to make landfall in the United States in a single season. The last time nine storms/hurricanes made landfall in the U.S was in 1916.