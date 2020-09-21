Man shot in North Little Rock Monday afternoon

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock police say a man was shot Monday afternoon.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 4th Street.
At this time, the man’s condition is not known.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS:
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vilonia family says someone shot BB-Gun at their horses
- Little Rock mural vandalized twice in one week
- Unique stone found in Washington County
- City of El Dorado developing new lithium battery technology
- Former Alba Ranch receives ‘undertold’ marker from Texas Historical Commission