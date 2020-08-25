Man shot in neck Monday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck Monday night.

It happened at the 1900 block of Wright Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. Monday.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were called to a shooting just occurred and circulated the area to find the crime scene near the intersection of Wright and Summit.

Police were told someone heard a gunshot and saw a man they didn’t know picked up by a vehicle they didn’t recognize.

Officers say while they were at the crime scene, they found out the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, according to the report.

The victim told police while he was pumping gas, he walked across the parking lot toward the store and heard a gunshot.

According to the report, the victim told police he ran and didn’t realize he had been shot in the neck.

The man told police he did not see anyone with a gun or any suspicious vehicles.

According to the report, the victim said a stranger picked him up and took him to the hospital.

According to Little Rock police, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

LATEST POSTS: