Breaking News
Officer killed in shooting in Hot Springs, police confirm

UPDATE: Little Rock shooting between multiple people,leaves one in critical condition, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:



UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say that the shooting that occurred on the 9300 block of Woodford involved two groups of people shooting at each other.

The man shot was an 18-year-old, and the bullet went through his side and all the way through.

Police are interviewing 3-4 people at this moment.

ORIGINAL:



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have responded to a call about a shooting in in Little Rock.

Police responded to a shooting at the 9300 block of Woodford where they found a man shot.

The man was taken to local hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

Officers tell us that they received a call from witnesses about the shooting and that they heard over 15-20 shots.

As more information is available we will update you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss