UPDATE: Little Rock shooting between multiple people,leaves one in critical condition, police say







UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say that the shooting that occurred on the 9300 block of Woodford involved two groups of people shooting at each other.

The man shot was an 18-year-old, and the bullet went through his side and all the way through.

Police are interviewing 3-4 people at this moment.

ORIGINAL:







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have responded to a call about a shooting in in Little Rock.

Police responded to a shooting at the 9300 block of Woodford where they found a man shot.

The man was taken to local hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

Officers tell us that they received a call from witnesses about the shooting and that they heard over 15-20 shots.

As more information is available we will update you.