Man shot in Little Rock Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived at Turtlecreek Apartments Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex to speak with a guy who reported a shooing. Officers noticed William Fenton jumping and waving, pointing towards a white Chevrolet suburban. Fenton told police a man was underneath the car for cover.

Officers helped Demetrius Jones, 23 from under the car, and noticed a single gunshot wound to his left buttocks. Officers asked Jones what happened but he remained silent.

According to the police report, Jones eventually told officers an unknown black male shot him. Jones was then taken to Baptist Hospital by MEMS.

Fenton told police he heard 4-5 gunshots and looked out of the balcony window and noticed a black sedan speeding off towards Napa Valley Dr. Fenton said that was when he noticed Jones lying by the suburban.

According to the police, Fenton said he went to help Jones and said he told him to climb under the car for cover.

Officers noticed four shell casings 50 yards from where Jones was. Officers also noticed a pair of broken glasses, a camo pocket knife, and baggage near a silver Honda Civic.

Jone’s wife showed up to the scene not long after. Officers talked with her and she told police Jones had called her saying that he had been shot. His wife said that Jones didn’t mention anything to her about who had done it.

She told police earlier in the night Jones told her he found a ride to Texas but he did not mention who was giving him the ride. She is unsure if that is who shot him.

If you know anything about this you are asked to call LRPD.