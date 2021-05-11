Man shot in hand Monday night in Little Rock alley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was shot in the hand in a Little Rock alley Monday night.

According to a report by the Little Rock Police Department, officers did not find the crime scene but were able to narrow down the location in the alley between Wolfe and Marshall streets.

The victim told police he was approached by a man who pulled out a handgun and told the victim to give him what he had.

Police noted in the report when the victim refused to give the man anything, the man shot him in the right hand.

LRPD noted in the report there had been several shots fired calls in the area Monday.