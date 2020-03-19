Man shot in back while walking along Little Rock road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after a local man suffered a gunshot wound to the back on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Nandina Circle shortly before 9.

That’s where they found Derek Wilborn, 44, of Little Rock.

The man told Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officers that he had been walking south on Stagecoach Rd. when he heard people yelling as two cars traveling north passed by. He said he then heard seven to eight gunshots and started running away from the area.

Wilborn was taken to UAMS for treatment. There’s no further word on his condition.

The LRPD police report states that officers searched for shell casings but found none.