Man shot in back outside Little Rock home, says police report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is recovering from being shot in the back during a Sunday morning incident.

The Little Rock Police Department says it was reported to have happened along S. Meadowcliff Drive but the victim was found at UAMS.

The police report released Monday morning states the time of the incident was around 2:30.

The shooting reportedly happened after Aundre McNeil, 36, fought with another man outside a home. He told police that man took his gun so he ran from him as he fired gunshots.

The report named a 26-year-old man as a suspect but there’s no word on his arrest.

Another man with McNeil told police the suspect also pointed the gun at him but be jumped out of the way.