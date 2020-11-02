Man shot four times in Little Rock Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after he was shot four times in Little Rock Friday night.

The shooting happened near the 5200 block of W. 13th Street just after 11:10 p.m. Friday.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were told a person had been shot and was lying in the yard of a home.

Officers say in the report they found a man laying in a yard between two homes on West 13th Street.

According to the police report, the victim told the officers he did not know who shot him and he didn’t know what happened.

Officers say they found four gunshot wounds on the victim.

Little Rock police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In the report, officers say they spoke with two neighbors who had security cameras in the area.

One neighbor told police she saw a woman with braids running on 13th Street and a black sedan drove off around the time she heard the victim screaming.

Another neighbor told officers he saw a dark-colored small sedan drive eastbound on 13th Street and northbound on Harrison around the time of the shooting.

Both witnesses told police they heard the victim call for someone named “Phill”.

According to the report, officers saw a dark-colored sedan in security footage heading westbound on 13th and make the eastbound on 14th Street as if they were looking for someone.

Officers also said in the report they saw in the security footage a man with dreads run from the area the victim was found. According to officers, the vehicle then went northbound on Harrison around the time of the shooting.

According to the report, the victim later said at the hospital he was shot in an alley around 14th and Harrison by someone he did not know.

Police say there was not a Shot Spotter activation, even though the area is covered by a Shot Spotter.

There was not a suspect name or description given in the report.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.

