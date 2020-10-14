Man robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock while trying to buy a laptop from Facebook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a laptop from Facebook Tuesday evening.

It happened on the 2100 block of S Maple St.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were flagged down by the victim at the 7900 block of Moore Drive.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 6:10 p.m.

According to the report, the victim said he went to a home on the 2100 block of South Maple to try and contact a man he messaged on Facebook about a laptop.

The victim told police the man on Facebook that he was selling a laptop.

According to the victim, the suspect said he was selling the laptop for $300 and sent his home address.

The victim told police he parked in front of the home and the man walked out of the house, walked to his car and pulled a handgun.

According to the police report, the victim said the suspect pointed the gun to his head and robbed him.

According to the report, the suspect took the victim’s two cell phones and $300 in cash the victim was using to purchase the laptop.

The victim gave police a cell number for the suspect and the name on the Facebook profile.

The suspect was not named in the police report.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Little Rock Police Department.

LATEST POSTS: