Man missing in Little Rock after car accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man involved in a car accident is now missing, with Little Rock police trying to find him.

Christopher Michael Smith, 25, went missing after he was reportedly involved in the accident on Vimey Ridge Road. Smith was last seen in the area of Alexander Road and Interstate 30.

Smith is a white male who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he may be, contact Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829 or Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.

