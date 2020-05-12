PCSO arrest man wanted in connection to Thursday night homicide



Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was wanted in connection to the homicide of 37-year-old Nicholas Winter.

Joseph Villarreal was taking into custody tonight. He was wanted on first-degree murder.

#BREAKING: Homicide suspect Joseph Villarreal was taken into custody moments ago. He was wanted on first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 37-year-old Nicholas Winter. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Co61x3QRG6 — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) May 12, 2020

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who is wanted in connection to the homicide of 37-year-old Nicholas Winter.

Police say, Joseph Villarreal is wanted on first-degree murder. He could be driving a 2008 Ford Fusion with an Arkansas license plate, 517-ZBH.

Villarreal should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him you should call 911 immediately.

Update:

The victim in Thursday night’s homicide on 145th Street has been identified as Nicholas D. Winter, 37, according to police.

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at a home on the 2300 block of 145th Street around 10 p.m.

Deputies say they found a man in his mid 30s with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the man died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Investigators say they have received some information from witnesses, but nothing concrete.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home on 145th Street around 10 p.m.

They found a white man in his mid-30s who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do have possible suspects, but did not release any other details.

The victim’s name has not been released.

If you have any information, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 340-TIPS.