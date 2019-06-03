Local News

Man killed in Pine Bluff car crash

Posted: Jun 03, 2019

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:32 AM CDT

PINE BLUFF, Ark., - Police in Pine Bluff say a person was killed in a crash. 23 year old Lanarrius Hudson, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Monday.

Officers were called to the area of  Martha Mitchell Expressway and Market Street in reference to an accident. Officers found the white passenger vehicle in a wooded area just North of Market Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

