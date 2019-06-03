Man killed in Pine Bluff car crash
PINE BLUFF, Ark., - Police in Pine Bluff say a person was killed in a crash. 23 year old Lanarrius Hudson, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and Market Street in reference to an accident. Officers found the white passenger vehicle in a wooded area just North of Market Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
